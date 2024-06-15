Report: Bengals Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender Today

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who did not participate in OTAs or Mandatory Minicamp as he seeks a new contract after being franchise-tagged, is signing his franchise tender today, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That will clear the way for Higgins to participate in training camp, although Schefter notes a long-term deal for Higgins is considered a “longshot.”

The Bengals are likely going to prioritize giving WR Ja’Marr Chase a long-term extension, and the uncertainty surrounding Higgins’ future in Cincinnati led him to request a trade earlier this offseason. It seems unlikely the Bengals will deal Higgins, especially with him signing the tender today, but it also doesn’t seem as if his time in Cincinnati will extend beyond the 2024 season.

Higgins is coming off an injury-plagued 2023 season where he played in just 12 games and had 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in both 2021 and 2022 and came just short as a rookie with 67 receptions for 908 yards. The 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has spent his whole career in Cincinnati up to this point, but that tenure might be coming to an end.

With a wide receiver market that’s been exploding lately, Higgins is setting himself up for a nice payday next offseason if he can have a strong season. The return of Joe Burrow from injury should help, and Higgins being healthier than last season should also allow him to return to form. Another season where he goes over 1,000 yards could help see him earn a hefty paycheck as a free agent next offseason.

Tee Higgins’ franchise tender is for $21.816 million, which is what he’ll make in 2024. With a strong season, that number could rise significantly on the open market heading into next year. The Bengals will surely focus on paying Chase and keeping him in Cincinnati long-term.

The Bengals also lost WR Tyler Boyd to free agency this offseason, but they drafted WR Jermaine Burton and have two second-year wideouts, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones, who will look to step up. The Bengals are always going to be a threat with Burrow under center, but this might be the last year he has two top receivers to throw to, Chase and Higgins.