‘Not Going Crazy In The Weight Room Anymore’: Watt Outlines Health-Conscious Plan

When he’s on the field, T.J. Watt is one of the best football players in the world. The problem is, there’s been too many moments where he’s had to watch from the sidelines instead. And if you want to talk about value, there’s arguably no non-quarterback in the game as important as he is to Pittsburgh. When he doesn’t play, the Steelers don’t win.

So Watt’s focus is no longer on crushing it on the bench press. He still trains hard but is more intentional about what he’s doing. And knows a little rest is ok, too.

“Just being smarter. I’m not going crazy in the weight room anymore,” Watt said Tuesday via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I’m not trying to set personal records in the weight room as far as max reps or max weight. It’s just about maintaining, trying to stay healthy. That’s first and foremost. The most important thing right now is staying healthy.”

Watt was largely healthy for last season but missed the team’s playoff game after a freak knee injury in the team’s regular-season finale. Without him, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen torched Pittsburgh’s defense for three touchdowns and a 52-yard rushing score. He was sacked only twice. And in 2022, a pectoral injury caused Watt to miss half the year and he was essentially never healthy throughout the season, finishing with a season-low 5.5 sacks.

Turning 30 in October, Watt knows focusing on the little things will be key to getting through the grind of a season. The body doesn’t bounce back quite the same as when you were 22. From hangovers to football, recovery is a little more painful.

“Trying to get as much sleep, but I’ve always been on that stuff. Nutrition, I’ve talked with our two new strength coaches here. Kim, I’m talking with our nutritionist. And my training coach, Brad Arnett, back home. Just continually trying to work ankle, knee, hip mobility. All those things that are gonna be able to help me continue to bend and do my job as I get older.”

Like many other facets of the team, Pittsburgh overhauled its strength & conditioning staff. Marcel Pastoor departed after two decades with the team, replaced by Boston College’s Phil Matusz to lead the program. Watt also refers to Dr. Kim Schwabenbauer, the team’s dietitian, who has been with the team in a consulting role since 2022. Arnett is from Watt’s hometown and was the man who began training J.J. Watt when he was 15.

If there has been one blemish on Watt’s career, it’s been injuries. He stayed healthy for the first several years of his Pittsburgh career, an encouraging outcome considering he almost retired due to knee injuries at Wisconsin. But in a similar arc to J.J., injuries have been more frequent as T.J. approached 30. If there is one concern about his long-term outlook, it’s health. Not every injury is preventable, and most of Watt’s are out of his control, but it’s a positive he’s aware of his age and history, doing his best to prevent more time with the trainers moving forward.