‘No Bad Blood:’ Broderick Jones Isn’t Letting Competition Hurt Friendship With Dan Moore Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the last two offseasons attempting to address their offensive line. In 2023, they added two starters in G Isaac Seumalo and OT Broderick Jones (eventually). Then in late April, they drafted three more offensive linemen in OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and G Mason McCormick. That’s a lot of talent added in the span of just over 12 months.

It also means a lot of competition, notably at the left tackle position. Dan Moore Jr. has held that spot but 2023 was a rough year for him. Fautanu played left tackle in college, but it wasn’t the blindside since his quarterback was left-handed. And the Steelers have talked about wanting to move Jones back ato left tackle. That’s a lot of competition for one spot, which could strain relationships.

Or could it?

“We help each other as much as possible,” Jones said per video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Me and Dan hang out all the time… Yeah, we know it’s a competition. Everybody knows it’s a competition. Coach [Mike Tomlin] lets us know it’s a competition. But at the end of the day, I don’t feel like we look at it like that. I don’t feel like, it’s no bad blood between nobody.”

It’s a fine line to walk in a competition. How do you have teammates giving it their all without fracturing team cohesion? That’s what the Steelers are trying to do, not with two players but with three. Perhaps it will be trimmed down to two with it just being Jones and Moore battling for the starting left tackle position.

Regardless, that’s a lot of competitive fire between players who are used to battling physically in the trenches of football. Yet it sounds like these players aren’t buying into it. They’re putting their roles as teammates and friends over the competition.

Hopefully, they all can continue to compete to the best of their abilities while never taking anything personally. That’s what Moore did last year and has done this year. He’s embraced his role as a veteran to help first Jones and then Fautanu. His lack of selfishness has not only helped him as a veteran but also as a friend.