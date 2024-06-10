Mike Tomlin’s Extension Should Ensure He Passes Chuck Noll, Other Legends In All-Time Wins

Mike Tomlin’s contract was officially extended for three years, keeping him with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2027 NFL season. It was only a matter of time before this was announced as both Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II expressed their desire to work out an extension following the conclusion of the 2023 season. With 17 seasons at the helm of the Steelers, Tomlin now has a path toward 21 years. He won’t surpass Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll’s 23-year tenure with the Steelers on this contract, but he almost certainly will pass him in all-time wins.

Here are the current coaches ahead of Tomlin in all-time wins, via Pro Football Reference.

Coach Wins Losses Ties Win Pct. Don Shula 328 156 6 0.677 George Halas 318 148 31 0.682 Bill Belichick 302 165 0 0.647 Andy Reid* 258 144 1 0.641 Tom Landry 250 162 6 0.607 Curly Lambeau 226 132 22 0.631 Paul Brown 213 104 9 0.672 Marty Schottenheimer 200 126 1 0.613 Chuck Noll 193 148 1 0.566 Dan Reeves 190 165 2 0.535 Chuck Knox 186 147 1 0.558 Jeff Fisher 173 165 1 0.512 Mike Tomlin* 173 100 2 0.633

* Active

Tomlin is tied for the 12th-most wins of all time with Jeff Fisher at 173, though Tomlin’s win percentage is higher than several names ahead of him. Andy Reid is the only active coach ahead of Tomlin, though Bill Belichick will likely extend his total with another head coaching job in 2025.

It will only take Tomlin 20 wins over the next four seasons to surpass Noll as the Steelers’ winningest coach in franchise history.

With four more seasons on his contract, Tomlin could find himself shooting up the all-time win list. With 17-game seasons, he will have 68 more regular-season games to play over the next four seasons. Even if he wins every single game, which obviously won’t happen, the best position he could possibly be in is sixth, behind Tom Landry, Reid, Belichick, George Halas, and Don Shula. But where is he likely to end up?

He is averaging slightly more than 10 wins per season. If he is able to win 40 more regular-season games over the next four seasons, he would have 213 wins, and be tied with Paul Brown for the seventh-most wins of all time. He averaged those 10 wins a season with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, which he probably won’t have over the next four seasons unless Russell Wilson ends up sticking around and performs well. Regardless, with Marty Schottenheimer in eighth place with 200 career wins, Tomlin would only need to average seven wins per season to surpass him on the list. The most likely outcome is Tomlin finishing this contract in seventh or eighth on the list.

If that is the case, every single coach on the list above him would either already be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or is a surefire eventual induction (Reid, Belichick). This new contract gives Mike Tomlin every opportunity to solidify his position as an eventual Hall of Famer. Could he extend his non-losing season streak to 21-straight years? Hopefully he can do more than just that with playoff success, a major blemish on his record.