Jerome Bettis Thrilled For Son To Begin Notre Dame Career

Like father, like son. Jerome Bettis would’ve supported Jerome Bettis Jr. playing college football at any program in the country. But attending Notre Dame like his old man makes it extra special.

“I think his potential is off the charts,” Bettis Sr. told NBC Sports Chicago of his son. “And so that’s why I want to send him to a place that can develop his skill set, because I think he has the potential to be really good. I don’t know if he’s going to be good as dad, but he has the potential to be really good.”

Bettis Jr. committed to Notre Dame in March. A three-star receiver, he caught 30 passes for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns last season. He made the announcement with a montage of his father, showing photos of them growing up and clips of him playing youth ball while wearing No. 36, the digits his dad wore throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Bettis will be part of Notre Dame’s 2025 roster. His dad is counting down the days to watch him put on the uniform and take the field.

“I want my son to come and play for the Fighting Irish, wear that gold helmet and have that success,” he said. “Now that’s just a dream as a father and to see that it potentially can come true, that’s a special thought for me.”

Bettis Sr. was a star player for the Fighting Irish. In a fullback/running back role, he rushed for over 800 yards in each of his final two seasons with the team across the 1991 and 1992 seasons. In 1991, he led the team and finished third in college football with 16 touchdowns while averaging well over five yards per carry. The 10th overall pick in 1993, he began his career with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to Pittsburgh prior to the 1996 season. He spent the rest of his career with the Steelers, winning the Super Bowl in his hometown of Detroit in his final NFL game.

Bettis isn’t the only former NFL player with a son playing for the school. Former Steelers WR Plaxico Burress and CB Ike Taylor saw their sons commit for the 2025 class, bringing a Pittsburgh flair to South Bend. And former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher’s son Kennedy is already enrolled in the program. Bettis joked that their rivalry and iconic goal-line moment could be renewed on the practice field.

December 11, 2005, Chicago Bears at the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Jerome Bettis runs over Brian Urlacher with some Alan Faneca help. One of the most iconic plays of that season. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/0paJgiJhU4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 11, 2023

“So I’m gonna tell my son, you better, better be careful,” Bettis said. “He may want to get a shot back to even a score.”

Notre Dame will play Texas A&M in a home-and-home series to open the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the latter a home game for Notre Dame. One you can bet Bettis and many NFL legends will attend.