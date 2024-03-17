Jerome Bettis’ Son Commits To Notre Dame

Like father, like son. Just as his dad did 30 years ago, Jerome Bettis Jr. has committed to Notre Dame.

The only difference? Bettis Jr. will play wide receiver for the Fighting Irish instead of lining up in the backfield like his father.

The younger Bettis shared this video making his college announcement, a voiceover coupled with photos of him and his father.

Part of the 2025 recruiting class, Bettis is a three-star prospect from College Park, Georgia. In the 2023 season, he caught 30 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns. He helped lead his team to a 12-3 season and deep playoff run before losing in the state title game.

Per Rivals, he had a slew of offers from schools ranging from Boston College to Duke to Texas A&M. But he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps, who dominated on Saturdays in the early 1990s. Bettis Sr. played at Notre Dame from 1990 to 1992, leading the team in rushing in 1991 and finishing second in carries, yards, and touchdowns in 1992. He played a mix of fullback and running back, scoring 26 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons. Bettis went on to become a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and embarking on a Hall of Fame career, one that ended with a Super Bowl victory in his hometown of Detroit.

Bettis isn’t the first son of a Steeler to commit to Notre Dame this cycle. He joins CB Ivan Taylor, son of former Steelers CB Ike Taylor, who committed in December. Plaxico Burress’ son, Elijah, also committed to the Irish in a February announcement.

Notre Dame will play its annual Blue-Gold game on April 20. They’ll open up the 2024 season on the road against Texas A&M on August 31. Under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish went 10-3, finishing 18th in the AP poll and winning the Sun Bowl with a blowout victory over Oregon State.