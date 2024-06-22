Depot After Dark: Fehoko’s Roster Suggestions, Former OL Graduates, Rookies Host Clinic

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 21.

Fehoko’s Suggestion

Pittsburgh Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko has some suggestions for Roger Goodell. He’d like to see the league expand the roster size from 53 to 60 while getting rid of the Active/Inactive list. Fehoko shared his thoughts last night.

If they are really considering making a separate salary cap for QBs I think it’s smart to expand the roster size from 53 to 60. Also putting no restrictions on the Active/Inactive Gameday list. 7 extra helmets on Gameday could minimize the risk for over-usage injury/risk. — brei (@BreidenFehoko) June 20, 2024

His salary cap point references reported conversations owners have had about creating a separate salary cap for quarterbacks, though it doesn’t appear that idea has much traction. But the notion of expanding the roster to mitigate an inevitable 18-game season seems likely. However, it’s not clear how much larger the rosters could get. Expanding seven spots is a large jump.

While Fehoko’s point about ditching the Inactive list is fair, it would also put teams at a disadvantage. If a team had a fully healthy and eligible roster of 60 players while the opponent only had 55, it would be in a weaker position. The inactive list helps minimize that problem. But they’re all good thoughts that will be discussed by the end of the decade at the latest when the CBA expires.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Former O-Lineman Graduates

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jack Muller graduated from Slippery Rock University in conjunction with the “Finish What You Started” program. The school tweeted the news late Thursday afternoon.

Congratulations to Jack Muller, former offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who recently completed his degree at The Rock as part of the "Finish What You Started Program." Read more 👇https://t.co/djPUuTKaex pic.twitter.com/yIUffEsMVx — Slippery Rock University Advancement (@SRUAdvancement) June 20, 2024

“Going to the Steelers was a high honor for me coming from Slippery Rock and being a local kid who all of a sudden is playing with all these Super Bowl greats,” Muller said via Slippery Rock’s website. “I was in awe of them; it was an uplifting experience.”

He earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies, re-enrolling this spring after leaving the school in 1983 to give the NFL a shot. Muller never appeared in a game with the Steelers but was with the team in training camp before being cut on Aug. 16. Another article noted he suffered a summer injury but returned to practice earlier in the month.

Mueller went on to play in the USFL, including for the Pittsburgh Maulers.

A Division II school in the PSAC, Slippery Rock last had a player drafted in 2011 when the Minnesota Vikings selected Brandon Fusco in the second round. RB Wes Hills, undrafted in 2019, has spent time on NFL rosters and just finished a year with the United Football League.

Rookies Hold Clinic

Even when they’re not on the field, the Steelers’ rookies have been busy this offseason. Most recently, the 2024 rookie class held a youth football clinic along the North Side. Per KDKA, nearly 200 children attended the camp.

“It was a great opportunity just to be able to give back to the community a little bit,” sixth-round defensive lineman Logan Lee told KDKA.

All of the Steelers’ rookies were in attendance. The team will report to training camp July 24.