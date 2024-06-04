Depot After Dark: College HOF Ballot, Polamalu Mic’d Up, Bradshaw To Bethlehem

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

Four former Pittsburgh Steelers are on the initial ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame. They are: OT Flozell Adams, LB Levon Kirkland, WR Antwaan Randle El, and QB Michael Vick.

Adams was an All-American at Michigan State in the late 1990s. Most of his career was spent with the Dallas Cowboys, but he spent the 2010 season in Pittsburgh as a starting tackle. Teammates showed big-time support for him on the Steelers’ Super Bowl run, hoping to win a ring for him. Unfortunately, that bid fell short in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Kirkland was a freaky athletic linebacker at Clemson and in Pittsburgh. For the Tigers, he made a pair of All-American teams. A second-round pick of the Steelers, he spent nine years with Pittsburgh, racking up 849 tackles.

A quarterback at Indiana, the Steelers converted Randle El to wide receiver. He’s best remembered for his Super Bowl XL touchdown pass to Hines Ward, getting to relive his glory days under the gadget-heavy Steelers of that era. For the Hoosiers, he threw for 42 touchdowns, ran for 44 more, and even caught a touchdown pass.

Vick was an electric playmaker at Virginia Tech and truly one of the game’s most exciting players. In just two seasons, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns and led the Hokies to an 11-1 season in 2000, capped by a win over Clemson in the Gator Bowl. Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, he ended his career in Pittsburgh, making a couple of emergency starts for the team in 2015.

Other notable players on the Hall of Fame ballot include Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, Cameron and Connor’s late father, RB Warrick Dunn, RB Marshawn Lynch, and DE Julius Peppers.

Polamalu Mic’d Up

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu was mic’d up for his May 21 Resilience Bowl, which featured many Steelers legends. Sunday night, the team tweeted a clip of Polamalu out on the field during some of the game’s highlights. Check out the clip below.

Bradshaw to Bethlehem

Speaking of Hall of Famers, Steelers gold-jacket QB Terry Bradshaw will soon make an appearance in Bethlehem, PA, for an edition of his Terry Bradshaw Show. Taking place at the Wind Creek Center on July 20, the event is on the other side of PA, closer to Philly.

The center describes the event.

“A born entertainer, Bradshaw is bringing his signature charm, comedy and country singing on the road where “The Terry Bradshaw Show” will delight audiences with an honest and reflective retelling of his incredible life and career through music and comedy joined by a talented three-piece band.”

Tickets can be purchased through the link above.