CBS Sports: Steelers Had NFL’s Third-Best Offseason As It ‘Leaned Into Run-Based Identity’

Finding an identity and really leaning into that identity and building around it in sports, especially the NFL, is rather difficult.

For the last few seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t really have an identity aside from being a defense-first football team. To their credit, the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin found that identity late in the 2023 season, embracing the run-first style of offense. That led to quite a bit of success down the stretch, helping Pittsburgh have some success in the passing game and ultimately get into the playoffs.

Throughout the offseason, the Steelers leaned into that run-heavy identity, too, with some key moves offensively that appear have Pittsburgh set up for major success in 2024 and beyond.

Leaning into that identity and building around it led to the Steelers having one of the best offseasons in the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards ranked the Steelers No. 3 in the NFL based on best offseasons Tuesday morning, behind only the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals.

“First and foremost, moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada in favor of Arthur Smith is an upgrade. By signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields, the organization leaned into its run-based identity,” Edwards writes. “The offensive line draft selections give the Steelers an opportunity to take a big stride forward in that department this season. Pittsburgh used its first two draft choices on left tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier.

“The defense was relatively untouched, but that is not a problem considering its strength when healthy. The selection of NC State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round represented good value.”

As Edwards highlighted, hiring Arthur Smith as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator is a massive upgrade over what Matt Canada was bringing to the table for the previous two-and-a-half seasons. Smith has been there, done that in the NFL. He has a proven system and is a good coach overall at the NFL level, having worked his way up throughout his career.

A run-heavy offensive identity under Smith should do wonders for Pittsburgh’s offense, especially with the additions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They provide mobility in their own right and can make some big-time throws down the field to loosen things up underneath for the run game.

The offensive line rebuild was complete this offseason, too, with the selections of Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, not to mention Mason McCormick in the fourth round, shoring up depth and giving the Steelers another potential future starter in the trenches.

With the rebuilt offensive line, Pittsburgh should be able to run the ball at a productive clip while also being able to protect the likes of Wilson and Fields in the pocket.

Where Edwards is off base is saying the defense was relatively untouched. The Steelers added a second-team All-Pro in linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, traded for starting cornerback Donte Jackson, signed started safety DeShon Elliott in free agency and later in the offseason during Organized Team Activities signed slot cornerback Cameron Sutton.

The defense should be even better than it was in 2023, which was pretty darn good.

But all of the focus is on the offense this offseason, and rightfully so. That was the unit that has held the Steelers back in recent years, even when they were getting into the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Now, with Smith overseeing the offense, upgrades at quarterback and a rebuilt offensive line, the offense is just about out of excuses.

It was a great offseason on paper, one that GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl seemingly knocked out of the park. The players and coaches have to put it all together on the field now.