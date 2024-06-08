Cameron Heyward Studying Powerlifters As He Pushes Into Late 30s

Power and technique have always been the staple of Cameron Heyward’s game. Over the first 13 years of his career, that hasn’t changed. In fact, he’s only gotten stronger, which is seemingly hard to believe, yet the truth.
Even as he ages, Heyward isn’t losing that strength.
So, entering his age 35 season and wanting to play three more years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heyward is looking to an unlikely spot for some potential tips and tricks to utilize late in his career to continue being that dominant, strong defensive lineman: powerlifters.
In a piece for Steelers.com Friday, Heyward revealed to Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley that he’s doing some research behind the scenes on powerlifters as he looks to continue to play at a high level pushing towards his 40s.
“My game is different from everybody else in this league,” Heyward said to Lolley, according to Steelers.com. “I like to think I can play the run and the pass. And that’s why I’m different. Last year Mike (Tomlin) brought to my attention, the thing that’s really cool is you watch powerlifters, and my game is built on power and technique. And (powerlifters) go into their 40s.
“And so, that’s what kind of research I’m doing behind the scenes.”
Power has always been a huge part of Heyward’s game. It’s what makes him Cameron Heyward. He’s a powerful specimen on the interior of the defensive line, one that can throw linemen around with the best of them.
But studying powerlifters is quite an interesting angle to take. Of course, powerlifters are stationary, focused on moving as much weight as possible up and down, whereas football players have to be able to move and push and pull on other plays who are similar in size and strength.
Heyward isn’t wrong to look for unique angles to try and find an edge, though powerlifters wouldn’t be the first area that comes to mind for a football player. But with his power still being a huge part of his game, he can still function at a high level in the NFL with his strength, since he’s not a player built off of speed, agility and explosiveness.
Of course, Heyward didn’t have that strength much last season as he largely played on one leg before and after the groin injury that required surgery. He found his game again late in the season though in the Wild Card loss to the Bills, looking like the Heyward of old.
Now fully healthy and getting a full offseason of work in, Heyward is looking to prove that he’s still among the elite of the elite on the defensive line in the NFL, all while searching for a new contract from the Steelers.
It will be interesting to see what Heyward learns and tries to implement from his studying of powerlifters as he moves into Year 14 in the NFL.