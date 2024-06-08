Cameron Heyward Studying Powerlifters As He Pushes Into Late 30s

Power and technique have always been the staple of Cameron Heyward’s game. Over the first 13 years of his career, that hasn’t changed. In fact, he’s only gotten stronger, which is seemingly hard to believe, yet the truth.

Even as he ages, Heyward isn’t losing that strength.

So, entering his age 35 season and wanting to play three more years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heyward is looking to an unlikely spot for some potential tips and tricks to utilize late in his career to continue being that dominant, strong defensive lineman: powerlifters.

In a piece for Steelers.com Friday, Heyward revealed to Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley that he’s doing some research behind the scenes on powerlifters as he looks to continue to play at a high level pushing towards his 40s.