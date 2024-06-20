Buy Or Sell: Steelers Making A Mistake By Not Signing James Daniels To Extension

Buy Or Sell: The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a mistake by not extending G James Daniels.

Explanation: Steelers RG James Daniels has reportedly said the team has told him it won’t be signing him to an extension. The veteran lineman is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed in 2022. While he has played well the past two years, they seemingly hope a cheaper option can step up soon.

Buy:

More than perhaps ever before, the Steelers are building an offense that revolves around the offensive line. And you’re not going to re-sign your veteran starting guard because you’re hoping for a cheaper option? They are fooling themselves if they think it’s a good idea not to extend James Daniels’ contract this offseason.

Let’s start with the fact that it’s not just James Daniels. How much longer do you think they will have Isaac Seumalo? He is under contract for the next two seasons, but he turns 31 in late October. Do you want to replace two guards over the next two years?

And that’s assuming that guys like Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson pan out. We don’t even know if Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, or Zach Frazier will be the real deal yet. Just pay the good players you already have. He’s still 26 years old, and I don’t think he’s going to reset the market.

Sell:

Teams have to prepare for the future, if they’re not fools. They know that they won’t be able to pay everyone, so they have to pick and choose. The Baltimore Ravens opted to re-sign Roquan Smith and Justin Madubuike at the expense of Patrick Queen, for example. James Daniels is the guy they won’t pay in order to pay others.

At least that’s the hope. For one thing, they hope to have a big, fat quarterback contract on the books in 2025. They also hope they have to pay George Pickens by then. Oh, and T.J. Watt will be ripe for an extension going into the last year of his deal. This isn’t just about cap space but also cash spent. Retaining Watt will be a buttload of cash.

That’s why the Steelers drafted Mason McCormick. That’s why they moved Spencer Anderson to a full-time guard position. They are going to take this season to evaluate their options, and if they feel one can start, they will move on from James Daniels. If they don’t look the part, they can always bid to retain his services. It’s worth the risk

