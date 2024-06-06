Buy Or Sell: Hand-Wringing Over Steelers’ Wide Receivers Much Ado About Nothing

Buy Or Sell: All the hand-wringing about the Steelers’ wide receiver position is much ado about nothing.

Explanation: The Steelers didn’t replace Diontae Johnson with a clear equivalent, but they won’t have that kind of offense in 2024. Under Arthur Smith, the Steelers expect to use more tight ends. One thing they do have at wide receiver is a lot of options, and one standout in George Pickens. But this is the NFL in 2024: it’s a passing league no matter what you are.

Buy:

Yes, the NFL is very much a passing league. But it’s also not just a wide receiver league. You had seven tight ends produce 800 or more receiving yards last season, for example. Arthur Smith’s offenses have usually gotten by with a clear No. 1 receiver and complementary receivers around him. The Steelers this year have George Pickens, and they are intent on exploiting his talents.

To do so, they plan to tap the full potential of Pat Freiermuth this year. RB Jaylen Warren also suggested the Steelers mean to make use of his position in the passing game more, too. And the premise is an insult to guys like Van Jefferson and to rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson. No, this Steelers offense doesn’t need Brandon Aiyuk to run smoothly. This is people imposing their own generalized concerns where they don’t belong.

Sell:

Okay, smart guy. Tell me what happens to this Pittsburgh Steelers offense if George Pickens suffers an injury and misses time. Who do the Steelers have who can step into that top receiver role? Is Roman Wilson even close to ready for anything like that? Could Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin III handle the attention? Absolutely not.

Sure, the Steelers might be fine if Pickens stays healthy and productive all season. But that’s a lot to ask. And even then, it might not be the case. Pickens still has a lot of work to do in terms of organically creating space. Without another target to earn the defense’s respect, teams will blanket him. And that will hamstring the entire offense, including the running game, while taking him away and frustrating him. The absence of a strong No. 2 receiver could actually be disastrous.

