Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 6)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by talking about the addition of WR Scotty Miller to the roster — not exactly the “significant playmaker” for which fans have been on the lookout over the last couple weeks. We discuss the quantity over quality approach to the current WR room, and the possibility of continuing to add to that room later in the offseason.

Then we talk about the need at cornerback and some buzz around a reunion with CB Cam Sutton, and whether or not we see such a move happening given the legal issues he is facing.

For the next topic, we discuss Najee Harris’ fifth-year option decision and some of the factors that may have led to the Steelers declining it. Was it a good decision, or could it come back to bite the team later?

We also talk about some comments by Kevin Colbert on Cameron Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast where he discusses trying not to reach for players in the draft. We discuss some of his last several drafts when he was the GM where he was perceived to have reached on a few occasions.

The show is wrapped up by Joe’s take on the Austin Rivers NFL vs. NBA debate, including Heyward’s take on the matter.

Thank you for joining us for this 28-minute episode of The Depot Dive, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode.

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.