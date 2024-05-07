Watch: The Depot 180 — May 7 — Episode 414

Episode 414 — May 7, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the Steelers’ rookie minicamp just a few days away, one of their most intriguing invites signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in CB Shon Stephens. In today’s episode, I discuss Najee Harris’ fifth-year option decision, the outlook of some positions of need in next year’s draft, and the veteran WR market. I also discuss some UFL receivers who have previously spent time with the Steelers that could be in play to join the team for training camp following the UFL season.

