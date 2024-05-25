Steelers The Lone AFC North Team Left Off NFL.com’s ‘Most Complete’ Teams List

The AFC North is going to be a dogfight in 2024. It already was last season, and that was with an unusually high number of significant injuries to each team. Look no further than the three starting quarterbacks who failed to finish the season. The NFL is known for its parity, and the difference between a good and bad season can be razor thin. Still, the AFC North looks like it will remain on top in terms of combined win percentage moving into 2024.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm listed his 10 most “complete” teams entering next season, and three of the four AFC North teams made the list. The lone team in the division that did not make the cut was the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Baltimore Ravens came in at No. 2, the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 6 and the Cleveland Browns at No. 9.

It is difficult to quantify exactly what “most complete” actually means. Is it the absence of notable holes at certain position groups? Or is it the most well-rounded groups that should have both sides of the ball finishing in the top 10 to 15 league-wide?

Edholm acknowledged that Steelers fans, and the fans of a few other teams, weren’t going to be happy with his list.

“Teams such as the Steelers or even the Bears might stake claim to joining these ranks by season’s end, but I wasn’t ready to include them,” Edholm wrote.

He even linked back to the same exercise this time last year and acknowledged he had four teams in his top 10 from last season that failed to make the playoffs. To me, the most complete teams are the ones that have the fewest glaring holes on their roster.

The Ravens have some serious questions along their offensive line after losing three starters this offseason. Even with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, it might be tough sledding for that offense without proper pass protection or run blocking from the big guys up front. The Bengals have some questions at cornerback and running back after losing CB Chidobe Awuzie and RB Joe Mixon in free agency. They added RB Zack Moss and rookie CB Josh Newton in the draft, but both positions appear to be downgraded from last season. The Browns might have to start Devin Bush at one of their off-ball linebacker spots. Steelers fans don’t need much explanation there.

The Steelers have their own issues, primarily at wide receiver and slot corner, and there are a few positions that are one key injury away from big trouble. They also fixed, at least on paper, several problematic position groups on the roster since the end of the 2023 season. The inside linebacker group is as deep and talented as it has been in years, the offensive line and quarterback rooms are revamped, and the secondary received some help with Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott set to make an impact in 2024.

You wouldn’t receive pushback from me if all four of the AFC North teams were included on Edholm’s list. The division looks like it will be that good. I just think the Steelers fit the description of a “complete” team just as much as the rest of the division.