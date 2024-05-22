Patrick Queen Has High Expectations For Steelers Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen may sit atop the Pittsburgh Steelers’ inside linebacker depth chart. But he thinks the entire group can make waves. Speaking to reporters for the first time since signing with the team in free agency, Queen said he thinks Pittsburgh has a potent unit.

“We’re great, we’ve got the guys to do it,” Queen said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “Especially when [Cole Holcomb] comes back. We’re going to be clicking on all cylinders.”

Queen became the highest-paid free agent in team history, signing a three-year deal worth $41 million. The best free agent linebacker on the market, some fans thought he signed too cheaply but he answered back yesterday, happy to be with a great organization.

Over the last two years, Pittsburgh’s made big changes to its inside linebackers. In 2023, they overhauled the room, replacing Robert Spillane, Devin Bush, and Myles Jack with Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, and Elandon Roberts. After retiring, Jack would return late in the season after Holcomb and Alexander were lost with season-ending injuries, but the intent was for the team to turn over that group. In 2024, the Steelers signed Queen and drafted Payton Wilson in the third round, the latter regarded as excellent draft value.

Holcomb is still recovering from his severe knee injury suffered midseason and isn’t practicing to begin OTAs. It’s unclear when he’ll put the pads on. It leaves Roberts and Queen as the top two inside linebackers. If he flashes, Wilson should have some sort of role, though it’s unclear how and how often the team would rotate him in. And there’s Mark Robinson, a hammer against the run but someone who has yet to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

The Steelers room looks much better than it did two years ago, and they quickly replenished the position after injuries crushed them throughout last season. While Patrick Queen is confident in the overall skill set, he’ll need to lead the charge as the Steelers’ green dot-wearer and every-down defender.