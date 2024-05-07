Steelers-Ravens Left Off List Of NFL’s Top Rivalries

I generally don’t like writing around the absence of something Pittsburgh Steelers-related. But when Pro Football Talk didn’t list Steelers-Ravens among its top six current NFL rivalries, it has to be noted. Mike Florio and Chris Simms listed their best matchups heading into the 2024 season, leaving Pittsburgh-Baltimore off their rankings.

With each taking three, here is how they ranked the rivalries.

Mike Florio

1. Chiefs vs Bills

2. Packers vs Lions

3. Chiefs vs Chargers

Chris Simms

1. Chiefs vs Bengals

2. Chiefs vs 49ers

3. Eagles vs 49ers

I get the Chiefs as a dynasty in the making but there are other teams that play in the NFL besides Kansas City. And in all fairness, the context of their argument are the best rivalries right now, not all-time. But some of their examples just aren’t as competitive. Kansas City and San Francisco played a great Super Bowl to close out the 2023 season but the Chiefs are 4-0 in their last four games against the 49ers.

The Chiefs have won their last five games against the Chargers, eight of the last 10, and 17 of the last 22. Jim Harbaugh may change that dynamic but those results are to be determined.

Granted, the Steelers have held a clear upper-hand over the Ravens in recent years, sweeping them in 2023. But the games have always been close and come down to the wire. Last year, they won both games 17-10, the former in last-minute fashion on a long George Pickens touchdown. In 2022, both games were decided no more than three points, another late game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris securing victory. And despite the Steelers sweeping in 2021, their total margin of victory was four points. One win came down to stopping a two-point conversion that would’ve given Baltimore the lead, the other an overtime kick by Chris Boswell.

Pittsburgh-Baltimore may not be at the peak of its rivalry but they’re still the most exciting, physical, and competitive games the league has to offer. They should make the top six and weren’t even mentioned by Florio and Simms. Instead, “Chiefs versus somebody” makes up two-thirds of the list.