Watch: Kenny Pickett Finds George Pickens For Go-Ahead 41-Yard Touchdown

Somehow, some way the Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Baltimore Ravens late.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett lofted a perfectly placed football to second-year wide receiver George Pickens down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown over Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, giving the Steelers a late 14-10 lead in the rivalry matchup.

Pickett was 4-for-6 for 78 yards on the drive, including the perfect throw to Pickens for the 41-yard score, seemingly capping off a great day from the Steelers’ young receiver.

Coming into the matchup Pickens was 0-for-8 on contested catches on the season, but he made a number of them in the rivalry matchup, none bigger than the deep ball he hauled in from Pickett down the right sideline past Humphrey, who was making his return to the lineup after missing the first four weeks on Injured Reserve.