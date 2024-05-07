Steelers Are Going To See Alabama Version Of Najee Harris This Season, Analyst Believes

By addressing the offensive line in a major way, giving him the best group he’s worked behind in the NFL, and in a roundabout way motivating him due to his contract situation, the version of Najee Harris that the Pittsburgh Steelers might see in 2024 could be the best version yet.

In fact, one analyst believes that the Steelers will finally see the version of Najee Harris that they were expecting when they selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

That would be the dominant Alabama version, if that makes sense.

For The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez, that version — the big, physical, specimen who made jaw-dropping plays with insane athletic feats — is what the Steelers will get in 2024, especially after addressing the offensive line in a major way in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The fact that the Steelers declined his fifth-year option last Thursday, putting Harris in a contract year, could lead to a dominant season from him too.

“I think we’re going to see a better version of Najee Harris because this is the type offensive line that is similar to what he had at Alabama, right?” Sanchez said, according to video on YouTube via The Draft Network. “To where they can physically dominate on the trenches, that displacement, that’s what it’s all about, right?

“And I think we should see Najee Harris be able to do it.”

That’s what the Steelers are banking on after Washington’s Troy Fautanu, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier and South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick with three of their first five picks in the draft.

The Steelers beefed up the trenches and added some mean, nasty run blockers in Fautanu and Frazier to the starting lineup, giving Harris the most complete, talented offensive line he’s had in the NFL, and likely the best line he’s had dating back to his time at Alabama.

In the past, Harris has struggled behind offensive lines that didn’t quite create running room for him at the line of scrimmage, leading to a relatively low yards before contact number. Last season alone, Harris gained 1.6 yards before contact per rushing attempt, forcing Harris to have to create much on his own.

To his credit, he did, generating a career high 2.4 yards after contact per attempt, finishing with 1,035 yards on the season, including 618 yards after contact overall.

Now, with an improved offensive line, at least on paper, Harris should be even better in 2024 for the Steelers. It coincides with a contract year, too, which could set up Harris for a nice pay day in free agency, whether that’s with the Steelers or elsewhere. Hopefully, the Alabama version of Harris leads to a great season for the Steelers in 2024.