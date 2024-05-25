Russell Wilson Expects High Level Of Communication, Pat Freiermuth Says

Communication: you either have it or you don’t.

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled with communication on both sides of the football, but especially on offense, as the Steelers have gone through quite a transition on that side of the ball.

Fortunately for the Steelers, communication shouldn’t be an issue offensively with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in the fold. For fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, that communication aspect is something Wilson is expecting at a high level for the Black and Gold moving forward.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following the first day of Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Freiermuth stated that Wilson stresses a lot of communication so that everyone is on the same page.

“A lot of communication. That’s one big thing with Russ, is he always wants to communicate, and it’s awesome,” Freiermuth said of Wilson, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Everyone’s on the same page and so there’s no real question marks.

“It’s Russ’s way, it’s Coach [Arthur] Smith’s way. It’s whatever we’re asked to do, and that’s that. So we have to adjust to that and understand our role.”

The last time the Steelers had a true, established veteran leader on the offensive side of the football was the Ben Roethlisberger Era. He was a strong communicator, too, one that had everyone on the same page so there were no real communication issues.

Recently though, the Steers have struggled with communication. Guys have not been on the same page in recent years, whether that was routes, play-calls, etc. It was a mess.

But it sounds like Wilson won’t allow that to happen during his stint with the Steelers.

There is no such thing as over-communication, period. Wilson, to his credit, has always been a great communicator and a maniacal worker, one who is as prepared as possible. With that preparation comes communication.

There might be some growing pains there for the Steelers on the offensive side of the football, learning a new offensive scheme and adjusting to new faces and voices in Wilson and Smith, but they will be better off for it, and the communication aspect of things should be very good for the Black and Gold moving forward.