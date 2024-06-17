Depot After Dark: Jim Jackson Record Prediction, Russell Wilson Father’s Day, Why Not You?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 16.

Jim Jackson Record Prediction

Former longtime NBA player Jim Jackson happens to be a big Steelers fan, and he made a guest appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. During that show, he ran through the Steelers’ schedule and gave his win-loss predictions. He ultimately had the Steelers going 10-7, including a 6-2 start with losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. The back half of the schedule wasn’t so kind, in his eyes, with the Baltimore Ravens sweeping the Steelers and a surprise loss to the Washington Commanders. He did have them beating the Philadelphia Eagles, however.

Russell Wilson Father’s Day

Russell Wilson took to X on Sunday morning to wish a happy Father’s Day. In that post, he included a message for all four of his children, saying how thankful he is that he gets to be their father. After a brief stint in Denver, Wilson and his family will be spending a lot of time in Pittsburgh this year. It is a little different from the mountain regions of Seattle and Denver, but he seems to be fitting right in with the city so far. He is only on a one-year contract with the Steelers, so there is a chance he will be relocating again next offseason, but reports indicate there is mutual interest in an extension after the season.

Thank you Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora! I’ve got the best job & gift in the world being y’all’s dad! My greatest joy in the world is being y’all’s Dad! Grateful I get to raise these babies with you @Ciara! Love you guys so much! Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/4YXxW2KyWm — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 16, 2024

Why Not You?

Speaking of Russell Wilson on Father’s Day, he just released a new children’s book with his wife Ciara called “Why Not You?” It is a book about perseverance, self-esteem, bravery, and chasing your dreams. I would imagine copies of this book will find their way into daycares and kindergarten classes all around the Pittsburgh area very soon.