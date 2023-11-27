‘It Was A Solid Week’: Pat Freiermuth Credits Offensive Communication In All Aspects For Strong Showing

Throughout the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been harping on the need to communicate better, avoid mistakes based on miscommunications, and being on the same page as a unit.

That was easier said than done throughout the season as the Steelers really struggled to communicate, especially on offense.

On Sunday in Cincinnati though, that changed. Running back Jaylen Warren credited the offense’s communication as a key change following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan assuming his duties. Third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth echoed those same sentiments in a one-on-one interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Speaking to Breer for SI.com, Freiermuth stated that the entire offensive group — players and coaches — met after Canada’s firing and got on the same page, putting together a solid week of preparation that paid off in the win over the Bengals in AFC North play.

“Yeah, it was hard, obviously,” Freiermuth said to Breer regarding the firing of Canada. “You don’t want somebody to lose to their job. We all felt like we played a part in that. But we had a meeting, and then talked with everyone on the staff, all the players on offense, to figure out a solution to overcome this and kind of see what Faulk and Sully liked and what they didn’t like and what they’re going to put little wrinkles in and stuff.

“So, it was a solid week.”

It certainly was a solid week. The Steelers’ offense came out and had its best performance of the season, generating 421 yards of total offense, cracking the 400-yard mark for the first time in 58 games. In 45 games under Canada as offensive coordinator, the Steelers never achieved that.

There was a real balance to the offense on Sunday with 33 pass plays and 33 run plays. Pittsburgh threw for 278 yards thanks to some impressive throws down the field from quarterback Kenny Pickett and rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown with Najee Harris having his best performance of the season, generating 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Pittsburgh’s offense just felt different Sunday. It was a breath of fresh air.

According to Freiermuth, the communication was just that. It helped get everyone involved offensively. That communication also led to a career day for the third-year tight end.

“We moved the ball any way we wanted to, but there were some splash plays there,” Freiermuth added in his conversation with Breer. “We just need to build on that. And I think just the communications aspect today was a lot better than it’s been. [We] just communicated on all aspects.”

It can sometimes be so simple, but it’s easier said than done to communicate clearly and consistently within a professional setting like a football team. As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said on Sunday, Canada wasn’t including other offensive coaches in his weekly game planning, which presumably left coaches in the dark.

The frustrations were reaching a boiling point, especially for players, who had a hard time hiding their irritations in the locker room from the media. It all ultimately led to a change, and the Steelers seem better for it now, especially from the communication aspect.

Hopefully that continues.