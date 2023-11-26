‘Taking More Risks:’ Jaylen Warren Compares New Steelers Offense To Matt Canada-Led One

In Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers came out of their shell. The first game without Matt Canada, that’s not a coincidence. On the heels of their first 400-yard game since September 2020 and their best offensive showing of the year — even if the point total didn’t reflect it — RB Jaylen Warren was honest about the differences under Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan, the two men put in charge of the Steelers’ offense after Canada was fired Tuesday.

“More communication and more, I don’t know how to say this without being too explicit, but more willingness to take shots,’ Warren said via 93.7 The Fan. “Taking more risks.”

Jaylen Warren with the hard truth of the offense without Matt Canada

Pittsburgh showed a willingness to push the ball downfield to a degree it hadn’t often shown before. The Steelers set the tone from the first snap of the game, using play-action and a false key of the guard pulling, sucking the Bengals’ linebackers up to free TE Pat Freiermuth behind them for a 24-yard gain.

Pickett hit all areas of the field and ended up with a season-high 278 passing yards. It’s the second-most he’s ever thrown in a game, only trailing the 327-yard performance as a rookie in a blowout 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, much of those numbers coming in garbage time. After the game, Pickett told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn that Sullivan “called a hell of a game” as the offense consistently drove the ball downfield.

Pickett’s passing chart looked like an actual quarterback was under center, a refreshing sight.

Five Steelers caught at least two passes against the Bengals. Freiermuth had a career-day, finishing with 120 yards on nine receptions. Rookie TE Darnell Washington caught his first pass of the season that wasn’t off a boot or play-action, a 10-yard grab over the middle after he muscled his way for a first down. He also threw a key block on RB Najee Harris’ touchdown run. And Pickett fired downfield to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. He found Pickens for 43 yards in the second half and earlier in the game connected with Johnson for 39. Both came on third down as the Steelers finished the game 50 percent on possession downs after averaging 25.9 percent over the past two weeks.

Kenny Pickett dime to George Pickens on slot fade #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jKwyTf7ZM5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2023

Even the concepts were good, like getting Pickens aligned in the slot and matched up on small slot corner and ex-Steeler Mike Hilton, beating him downfield for a chunk play on 3rd and 8, setting up a Chris Boswell field goal.

The run game was solid as Warren and Najee Harris continued splitting time. Sunday was Harris’ day, the 2021 first-round pick nearly rushing for 100 yards and posting a 6.6 yard average with a score. Warren had 13 carries for 49 yards.

Pittsburgh’s offense was far from perfect. There were too many negative plays and missed opportunities. Pickett also struggled against the Bengals’ pressure looks. Ultimately, 16 points was enough to win this game but that won’t win most of them. But the offense played with more aggression and players fed off it en route to a tough AFC North victory on the road, putting Pittsburgh in prime position to get back to the postseason.