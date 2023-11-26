‘Called A Hell Of A Game:’ Kenny Pickett Credits Mike Sullivan, Eddie Faulkner For Calling Strong Game Against Bengals

Calling them a dynamic duo might be a stretch, but the pairing of interim Offensive Coordinator Eddie Faulkner and play caller Mike Sullivan produced encouraging results in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. No, the point total still looked all-too-familiar, but the fluidity and movement of the offense ticked up in a big way, Pittsburgh going over 400 yards for the first time since Week Two of the 2020 season, breaking the NFL’s second-longest drought of the last 30 years.

Speaking to reporters after the 16-10 win, Pickett acknowledged that the team’s execution was the most important factor in why the Steelers had more success. And he credited Faulkner and Sullivan for leading the charge.

“Huge shout out to Coach Faulk and Coach Sully,” Pickett told reporters via Steelers.com post-game. “I think those guys had a great job preparing us this week. I think we did a great job of coming together and staying together in a time of adversity coming on the road.”

And speaking to CBS’ Evan Washburn, Pickett credited Sullivan, saying he “called a hell of a game.”

"I think we all came together this week." – Kenny Pickett telling @EvanWashburn what clicked for the @Steelers in their win over the Bengals pic.twitter.com/kokzeNhS3O — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

For the first time in 59 games, the Steelers eclipsed the 400-yard mark. A feat they never achieved under Canada. They finished the game with 421 yards on the ground and Sunday marked the first time all season that Pittsburgh outgained its opponent. It was by a wide margin too, nearly doubling up the Bengals, 421-222. Sunday was also the first time all season that Pittsburgh ran more plays than its opponent, again doing so by no small number, 68-41. Cincinnati turning to backup QB Jake Browning in his first career start certainly helped but for a Steelers offense struggling as much as nearly anyone in football, they’ll accept all the help they can get.

After firing Canada, Pittsburgh divided up his role. Faulkner was put in charge of leading the coaching staff throughout the week while Sullivan, also the team’s QB coach, was the team’s play caller for today’s game. For Sullivan, it was a familiar role. He served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ and New York Giants’ offensive coordinator earlier in his long NFL career, even earning Eli Manning’s approval, who urged NFL teams to hire him as an offensive coordinator. In an eventful week, having Sullivan’s presence was important.

“He’s steady. He’s always been steady. He preaches that as quarterbacks you have to be steady,” Pickett said. “It’s such an up-and-down game, an up-and-down league. A lot goes on during the week, but he was steady, steady as always. It was great to have him calling the plays and always by my side but in a different aspect.”

Pickett likened the last few days as a “short week” dealing with a Tuesday coordinator change, the team not getting into the building together until Wednesday to put in the week’s game plan. With just three real days to prepare, three practices and a Saturday walkthrough, the Steelers’ offense looked as strong as it had all season.

More points still need to be scored, and there were too many miscues and negative times nipping at the heels of this unit, but today’s performance should be regarded as a good first step. Hopefully one of many.