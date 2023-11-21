Mike Tomlin Confirms Eddie Faulkner Is Steelers’ New Offensive Coordinator, Mike Sullivan Will Call Plays

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his usual Tuesday press conference today. But this one was unlike all the others. On the heels of this morning’s news that the team had fired OC Matt Canada, his removal dominated the conversation.

Before Tomlin opened the floor to questions, he made clear who the Steelers are replacing Canada with. He confirmed Tuesday reports that RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner will be the team’s offensive coordinator while QBs Coach Mike Sullivan will serve as the team’s play caller.

“I’m excited about Eddie Faulkner coordinating our efforts,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Organizing staff responsibility in meetings. Organizing game planning. Leading our unit as a collective in review of our tape in preparation of our upcoming opponents and things of that nature. Things that a coordinator does. He has full authority in that regard and my support.

“And then from a play-calling perspective, the bulk of that responsibly will fall on Mike Sullivan. And that’s also a really natural thing. Because he’s done it in two different locations in the National Football League. He has tangible experience. And also, and probably more importantly, as a QBs Coach, he works closely with Kenny. Looking for fluidity in that area.

Canada was initially hired in 2020 as the team’s quarterbacks coach. After OC Randy Fichtner left the team following the season, Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator. His two-and-a-half years in the role were a slog, the Steelers one of the worst-scoring offenses in football. Pittsburgh’s offense regressed and bottomed out in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, QB Kenny Pickett not going over 100 yards passing until the final play of the game.

Sullivan has served as the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach since 2021. A longtime NFL coach with coordinator experience having stints with Tampa Bay and the New York Jets, his ascension to a larger role is expected.

Faulkner has been the team’s running backs coach since 2019 and helped develop UDFA Jaylen Warren, who is breaking out in his second season. He now will take on a larger role, though his impact appears to be felt more behind closed doors Monday to Saturday as opposed to Sunday.