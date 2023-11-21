Reports: Steelers RB Coach Eddie Faulkner, QB Coach Mike Sullivan To Share Offensive Coordinator Duties

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired OC Matt Canada. Here’s who (and how) they will replace him. According to multiple reports, the team will have RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner and QBs Coach Mike Sullivan share offensive coordinator duties the rest of the season.

No official announcement, but my understanding is the #Steelers are expected to have RB coach Eddie Faulkner take over as OC, with QB coach Mike Sullivan handling play-calling duties. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2023

#Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan and RB coach Eddie Faulkner will work together to assume the role as offensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Canada, sources say. This will be Sullivan's third time in an OC role, having done so with the #Giants and #Buccaneers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2023

A dual approach. It’s not entirely clear what Faulkner’s role will be if he’s not the one calling plays but the two may be in charge of putting together the team’s game plan (along with the help of the rest of the coaching staff) while Sullivan calls the plays on gameday.

Sullivan has twice been an offensive coordinator before. First, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012-13 and again with the New York Giants in 2016-17.

Sullivan was hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2021, Ben Roethlisberger’s final season, and has coached Kenny Pickett the last two seasons. Known for his discipline and nuts-and-bolts way of teaching the position, it’s no surprise to see him have an increased role to replace Canada.

Faulkner was the offensive coordinator at Ball State in 2009 and 2010. He also served as the school’s interim head coach to close out the 2010 season, though he never served in that role for any game. Faulkner has been the team’s running backs coach since 2019 and is one of the longest-tenured offensive coaches on staff. Pittsburgh has always been high on Faulkner, best-known for his variety of drills to keep practice from getting stale. Earlier this year, he noted he had aspirations to be a future NFL offensive coordinator. Now he gets his chance.

We should learn more during Mike Tomlin’s press conference Tuesday.

Developing story.