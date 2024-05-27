Kozora: No, The Steelers Shouldn’t Bring Back JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster remains a New England Patriot. That might not last for long. With a new regime and a couple of drafted wideouts, it appears Smith-Schuster could be on his way out after signing a three-year deal with the team prior to 2023. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers, who love a good reunion story, be his safety net?

If I’m Omar Khan, I’m staying away. Far away.

It has nothing to do with Smith-Schuster the person. As much hand-wringing as there was over Smith-Schuster’s social media career, his TikTok videos, his personality, that’s not the problem. Culture isn’t my concern. Smith-Schuster showed up and did the dirty work that you appreciate and respect. Occasionally, he crossed a line but it wouldn’t be a sticking point to prevent a comeback.

It’s Smith-Schuster the player. Though still only 27, he came out of the draft as its youngest prospect, he has the knees of someone well into his 30s. Rumors about his knees have existed since first leaving the Steelers. He’s downplayed the issue, but it had to be constantly managed at the end of his Steelers career and during his time in Kansas City. It carried over into 2023, him recently admitting he felt “60 percent” a year ago while an ankle injury caused him to miss multiple games.

That’s not getting better with age. It’s only going to get worse. And it’s the reason why Smith-Schuster has gone from dynamic downfield receiver with two 97-yard touchdown catches, one of only two NFL players in history to achieve such a feat, to underneath slot receiver who can’t even average 10 yards per catch. In his final two years with Pittsburgh, he was a glorified tight end, finishing under 9 yards per catch. With New England, he posted 9 yards per catch in 2023. Quarterback play is one factor, Ben Roethlisberger and Mac Jones checking it down, and Smith-Schuster did average 12 yards per catch in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs. But given the knee concerns and projecting out what will happen in the future, the prognosis doesn’t look good.

Beyond the injuries is the fit. The Steelers don’t need another slot receiver. They’re full of those. And even if Smith-Schuster is a better option than Calvin Austin IIII or Scotty Miller, as he does bring Allen Robinson-like size and blocking, it’s not changing the team’s need. They’re looking for a more dynamic outside receiver, and Smith-Schuster simply won’t provide that at this stage of his career. The bottom line is the team’s next wide receiver addition should quench their thirst at the position. There should be a “this room is complete” feeling. That doesn’t mandate acquiring an elite name but it has to be someone above Smith-Schuster’s level. Or else the front office is spinning their wheels.

Adding JuJu Smith-Schuster would be more of the same. Signing a veteran in the hopes he can be good again. That’s the story on Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and even Marquez Callaway. Names who flashed and then burned out. In fairness, Smith-Schuster’s career has been far more fruitful. But the problem remains. Hoping to turn back the clock on someone and throw enough mud at the wall that you make something stick. That’s the direction this team has been going. They don’t need to keep driving down that road.