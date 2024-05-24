JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘Not A Fit Here Anymore,’ Says Patriots Reporter

The Pittsburgh Steelers made quite a few moves at wide receiver this offseason, both in letting guys go and bringing new players in, but the receiver room still feels like a weakness for this team. George Pickens is a known commodity, but the rest of the receivers have some question makes around them. Roman Wilson provides the most hope, but he’s a rookie and shouldn’t be relied upon immediately. While a trade could still happen closer to training camp, perhaps the answer to the Steelers’ receiver dilemma lies in a familiar face.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2017 draft, making one Pro Bowl with the team and generally having success. After the 2021 season, Smith-Schuster left the Steelers, ending up with the Chiefs in 2022, and now playing for the New England Patriots. However, according to Patriots’ reporter Greg A. Bedard on the Gred Bedard Patriots Podcast, Smith-Schuster’s time with the Patriots could be coming to an end.

”I don’t really see a fit for JuJu here. I think Mayo talked about the competition in the room, and definitely sort of a Belichick acquisition,” Bedard said via his podcast. “Veteran guy that you know, you’ve seen, he’s played games, stuff like that. This is just a different regime. JuJu Smith-Schuster, to me, is not a fit here anymore, and I would be surprised if he’s here all that much longer.”

Smith-Schuster did not leave the Steelers on bad terms, so it’s entirely possible that he could return to Pittsburgh if the Patriots cut him. The Patriots signed K.J. Osborn and drafted two receivers this offseason, so they do have a plethora of bodies in that room. The team has several other younger options at receiver as well. Smith-Schuster spent much of last year hurt, only catching 29 passes with the Patriots, so there isn’t much incentive for them to keep him around.

It isn’t often that the Steelers circle back on a guy that left Pittsburgh after they drafted him, but it has happened. Both Plaxico Burress and Antwaan Randle El signed back to the Steelers after spending multiple years with other teams. Burress even won a Super Bowl with his second team, just like Smith-Schuster. Neither of those players made huge impacts on the field in their second stints, but their veteran leadership may have been invaluable.

Smith-Schuster isn’t the caliber of player that most fans want the team to add, but he would probably be one of the cheapest and easiest fits. Trading for Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton would cost significant draft capital and cap room, both of which the Steelers may desperately need next offseason. The biggest concern with Smith-Schuster would be his health, but if the Steelers feel comfortable with his medical, don’t be surprised if the two parties reunite if he becomes a free agent.