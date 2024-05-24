Adding WR Remains Steelers’ Biggest Need, Says Analyst

Despite signing three veteran wide receivers and drafting Roman Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers could still use help at wide receiver. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote an article detailing the biggest remaining need for each AFC team, putting wideout as the Steelers’ highest priority left.

“The Diontae Johnson trade in March thrust George Pickens into a clear No. 1 role, and the Steelers have not added a veteran of consequence to make up for the loss in an already thin WR corps.”

Pittsburgh dealt Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, getting a draft pick and CB Donte Jackson in return. But the team has yet to truly replace Johnson’s X-role. Perhaps Wilson will be given a look there, a similar body type and good route runner with plus hands, but he spent most of his college career playing in the slot.

If not Wilson, there isn’t another obvious candidate. Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller are more depth than starters, though the team hopes a summer competition brings out the best in all of them. There are intriguing names on Reserve/Future contracts. Most notable is Marquez Callaway, who flashed in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints. But over the past two years, he had just 16 receptions and failed to catch a single pass in 2023. Denzel Mims is a former highly touted draft pick but busted in New York and has struggled to separate throughout his career.

Parta alludes to trade rumors that have swirled the team but ultimately have resulted in no deals getting done.

“Steelers fans have been pining for the club to make a big splash at the position. To date, they’ve been disappointed.”

Pittsburgh’s been connected to Brandon Aiyuk, DK Metcalf, and Courtland Sutton. But Aiyuk is almost certain to remain in San Francisco, Seattle seemingly has zero interest in dealing Metcalf, and the Broncos have held firm on Sutton, downplaying his OTA absence. Though the Steelers may have a desire to make a trade, finding a dance partner has proven difficult.

The Steelers may have to wait until late summer for a team to budge. Then, the challenge will be getting that new player up to speed in the offense in time for Week 1. If Pittsburgh fails to make a deal, the lack of a true No. 2 receiver will hang over this offense throughout 2024. A strong running game and tight ends to target offer workarounds but Pittsburgh would have to count on George Pickens staying healthy all season. Any games without him would strain the passing game even more.