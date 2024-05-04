2024 Stock Watch – OL Dylan Cook

Player: OL Dylan Cook

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: The stock of every depth offensive lineman took a hit with the 2024 NFL Draft class, including Dylan Cook. As much as they may like the former undrafted free agent, the Steelers just added three pedigreed linemen. Cook may end up competing with Spencer Anderson for a ninth-and-final offensive line roster spot. The loser could find himself on the practice squad, or potentially claimed off waivers.

The Steelers liked Dylan Cook enough to trade Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green last year and keep him on the roster. A former college free agent, he signed around this time last year, having spent the previous season in Tampa. As a rookie in 2023, he served out the year on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

After a year on the Steelers’ 53-man roster, however, he could find himself back down to the practice squad. Pittsburgh just drafted three offensive linemen, headlined by first-round T Troy Fautanu and second-round C Zach Frazier. They also drafted OL Mason McCormick in the fourth round, viewing him as future insurance.

As a reminder, the Steelers return their entire offensive line room from last season, short of Mason Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor. All four of their remaining starters from 2023 are back, as are three of their four reserve linemen. Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson and Cook are all back, and they’re probably not keeping 10 linemen.

It’s possible that the Steelers decide to jettison either Herbig or Dan Moore Jr., but that’s an August decision. Guys like Cook will have to fight very hard to earn their roster spots this year. McCormick struggling a bit would actually play into their favor, as it would likely necessitate keeping Herbig.

Still, Dylan Cook is an interesting developmental player, and you don’t want to lose a prospect like that. It’s unlikely they can fit 10 linemen on the roster due to roster requirements elsewhere. However, if Cook shows he can handle the swing tackle role, and Fautanu is ready to start…we may see less of Dan Moore. Or none at all, rather.

