Is Pittsburgh’s Overhaul Of Their Offensive Line Complete?

Coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, the mission of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office was evident: add as much talent and depth to the offensive line as possible. Pittsburgh used three of their first five picks to address the offensive line, landing OT Troy Fautanu at 20th overall in the first round and followed up that selection by taking their projected starter at center in Zach Frazier at 51st overall in the second round. Pittsburgh went back to the offensive line on Day 3 of the draft, selecting G Mason McCormick out of South Dakota State in the fourth round at 119th overall.

Omar Khan: "I've said it from the beginning, the offensive line, defensive line, those are big priorities — the big men, and that's where it starts, right? We want to be a physical football team and it's got to start up there." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 26, 2024

Going into the 2024 season, Pittsburgh appears to have finished the overhaul of their offensive line that they started back in 2022, having signed RG James Daniels three years ago while signing LG Isaac Seumalo and drafting RT Broderick Jones this past offseason. Frazier should slide right into the team’s starting center spot while Fautanu will likely overtake incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle as some point during his rookie season.

Still, one must ask if this projected unit will be able to play more than one full season together, or if they may need to continue to work to retool this unit past the 2024 season. Daniels is an upcoming free agent after this season as well as reserve IOL Nate Herbig, meaning that one or both could walk in free agency. The team did just draft McCormick who has extensive starting experience at the college level, and figuratively could factor in as a potential starter to replace Daniels down the line which is something GM Omar Khan mentioned when talking about the selection of McCormick post-draft.

Mason McCormick vs NDST… Whew This dude has some fun film! Nasty and athletic combo!! pic.twitter.com/wyxo1O08P6 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 5, 2024

Right now, Pittsburgh has the best combination of both talent and depth along the offensive line that they’ve had in years since the days of Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro, using both the draft and free agency to fortify their offensive front. The level of investment by Pittsburgh to their offensive line is notable over the last three seasons, signing two free agents in Daniels and Seumalo to deals worth 8+ million annually as well as two first round picks and one second round pick in Jones, Fautanu, and Frazier, respectively. The goal of this team should be to keep this unit together, and depending on what Daniels’ asking price may be when is contract is up as well as if he can return to his 2022 form, Pittsburgh should be inclined to bring him back and let McCormick step into Herbig’s role in his second NFL season.

We’ll see how fast Fautanu is able to overtake Moore as a starter, potentially having the chance ot win the job outright out of training camp, but more likely overtaking him at some point during the season if Moore starts to struggle. If and when he is inserted into the lineup, it will be telling to see how fast this unit can jell together and hit their stride blocking for RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the running game as well as protecting QB Russell Wilson in the pocket. Should this unit play to expectations, it would be hard not to think that the overhaul of Pittsburgh’s offensive line would be complete, depending if they choose to retain Daniels past the 2024 season.