Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 2)

For our weekly segment of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I get right into talking about a recent discussion from Jason La Canfora about the Steelers still being in the trade market for a wide receiver, stating that they could be looking right up until their pick at 20th overall in the upcoming draft.

We go through a list of receivers around the league who could make some sense, and discuss what trade compensation we would be comfortable with the team giving away.

Next, we moved into a discussion on the Steelers over/under win total projections and discuss why we think 8.5 is too low, with a caveat that the schedule and the caliber of opposing quarterbacks will be much more difficult in 2024.

We wrap up the show talking about Dane Brugler mentioning that Troy Fautanu is capable of being a five-position player on the offensive line which could make sense why the Steelers have shown such heavy interest in a college left tackle. That leads us into a discussion on Duke Manyweather stating that starting-caliber centers can be found “four rounds deep” in the draft and who our favorite prospects are in the middle rounds at the position.

