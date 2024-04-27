Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,150)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,150 on this Saturday afternoon, I give Steelers GM Omar Khan props for not panicking and moving up the NFL draft board and watching it break perfectly for the team.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1150)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7694869812
6bc9mw6n