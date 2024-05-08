Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,161)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,161 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the most intriguing potential Week 1 matchups for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 2024 NFL schedule expected to be released soon.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1161)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5402781964
6bc9mw6n