Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 1)

A new weekly segment here on Steelers Depot, Joe Clark and I will be hosting a video podcast every Thursday where we deep dive into some of the week’s biggest Steelers-related topics.

This week we discussed recent pre-draft visitors and some of the news from the end of the pro day circuit, including WVU C Zach Frazier’s performance at Big 12 Pro Day. We also discuss LSU Maason Smith coming in for a visit and how he meets a lot of what the Steelers look for in defensive linemen before wrapping up the segment with the latest pre-draft visitor news involving Clemson CB Nate Wiggins and WR Luke McCaffrey.

We then move on to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields talk to discuss what the dynamic may be at the quarterback position for the team this season. We discuss the likelihood of Fields starting some games in 2024, the contract situation with no QBs signed past 2024, and whether or not Fields will receive an extension prior to the start of the season.

We wrap things up with discussing a few of the latest mock draft scenarios that are floating around the Internet, including Alex Kozora’s all-round mock draft from earlier this week.

If you have a question that you want answered on next week’s show, call (412) 254-3145 for a chance to have your question answered next episode.

Thank you for joining us for this 41-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.