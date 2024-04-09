Watch: The Depot 180 — April 9 — Episode 406

Episode 406 — Apr. 9, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Another wave of pre-draft visitors have been reported as coming to Pittsburgh to meet with the team. There are only a small handful of slots left towards the 30-visit limit, and the positions of focus are becoming signficantly more clear. In today’s episode, I discuss several of the recent prospects that have come for a visit and how they could fit with the Steelers. I also talk about some trends with the pre-draft visit list and some needs on the special teams unit.

