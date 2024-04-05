Watch: The Depot 180 — April 5 — Episode 405

Episode 405 — Apr. 5, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another Arthur Smith favorite in TE MyCole Pruitt on Thursday evening. In today’s episode I discuss Pruitt’s projected usage and one area where he could help the Steelers in particular. I also talk about three more pre-draft visitors to the Steelers and project what they could provide to the team if drafted with CB Nate Wiggins, WR Luke McCaffrey, and OG Steven Jones coming to town.

