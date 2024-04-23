Watch: The Depot 180 — April 23 — Episode 410

Episode 410 — Apr. 23, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With just a couple days until the NFL draft it is time for all of the draft experts and insiders to get in their last couple nuggets of information that could change how things shake out from Thursday to Saturday. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the latest rumors including DL Maason Smith’s draft stock being higher than expected, Troy Fautanu medical concerns, and Steelers trade up rumors to select Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.

