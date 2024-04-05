The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing TE MyCole Pruitt, 2020 Graham Barton Tape, Pre-Draft Visitor Updates & More

Season 14, Episode 111 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the new show we have developed and released for the site that is hosted by Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle.

We move on to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreeing to terms with TE MyCole Pruitt, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. We discuss Pruitt’s 2023 tape, his fit in Pittsburgh and his previous associations with new OC Arthur Smith and more.

Will the Steelers really carry four tight ends, three running backs and five wide receivers as part of their 2024 53-man roster? We discuss that topic along with the team again likely to carry three quarterbacks.

The Steelers had three more pre-draft visitors in on Thursday, and that list was headlined by former Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. We discuss those three players and the possibility of Wiggins being the Steelers’ first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

We have more talk about former Duke OL Graham Barton in this show and that is because I went back and watched two games of his at center from the 2020 season since our last show. We discuss what that tape showed and much more related to Barton, who seems very much in the mix to be drafted by the Steelers this year.

The new Steelers players now have their new jersey numbers so Alex and I run down that list.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 90-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

