Report: Steelers Host LB Khaleke Hudson For Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted linebacker Khaleke Hudson for a visit, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson tweeted Tuesday night.

A McKeesport, PA native hailing from Michigan, Hudson was a fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2020. He’s appeared in 58 games for the team over the past four seasons, recording 108 tackles and one sack. Most of his time has come on special teams, but he has 12 defensive starts, including eight in 2023 for Washington. He finished the year with 74 tackles (five for a loss) and picked up his first career sack.

In 2023, Hudson logged 405 defensive snaps and another 344 on special teams. Prior to 2023, he saw the vast majority of his snaps on special teams, logging at least 249 from 2020 through 2022.

A tweener coming out of Michigan, he weighed in at 5110, 224 pounds at the 2020 NFL Combine. He ran a 4.56 40 with a 33-inch vertical and showed his strength with 30 reps on the bench press. As our pre-draft scouting report from Josh Carney notes below, Hudson played the “Viper” position under Michigan DC Don Brown, a safety/linebacker hybrid. At Michigan, he racked up over 200 tackles with 23 tackles for a loss and ten sacks. His best season came in 2017, finishing with 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Pittsburgh has been looking to add at inside linebacker even after signing Patrick Queen with ILBs Coach Aaron Curry all over this year’s Pro Day circuit. Curry attended Ohio State, Kentucky, and North Carolina last month, scouting the Buckeyes’ duo of Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, the Wildcats’ Trevin Wallace, and Tar Heels’ Cedric Gray. Perhaps inside linebacker will be removed from the team’s draft plans should they sign Hudson.

The Steelers are searching for depth after being wrecked by injuries in 2023. Cole Holcomb is still recovering from his severe knee injury, while Kwon Alexander remains a free agent off his torn Achilles. Elandon Roberts is also entering the final year of his contract.

