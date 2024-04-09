Report: Steelers Have Shown Interest In LSU EDGE Ovie Oghoufo

With the NFL draft just 16 days away, the final pre-draft visits and private workouts are wrapping up with the pro day circuit now complete. Teams should have a pretty good idea of all the prospects they are interested in and just starting to finalize their big boards and general plan of attack for the draft. One player the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly showing interest in is LSU EDGE Ovie Oghoufo, per Ryan Fowler on X.

Buzz surrounding LSU ED Ovie Oghoufo, who teams project at off-ball LB. • Attending Lions local day today • Time spent with Falcons, Steelers, Chiefs, Texans, Colts and Rams Unique background with stops at Notre Dame, Texas and LSU. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 9, 2024

Fowler notes that Oghoufo has spent time with several teams throughout the process, including the Steelers, Falcons, Chiefs, Texans, Colts, and Rams. He also says that teams are projecting him as an off-ball linebacker.

At his pro day on March 27, Oghoufo measured in at 6026, 248 pounds, with 33 3/4-inch arms. The Steelers would likely view him as an OLB in their system at that size and given his college experience at the position. He ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash and posted a solid vertical jump of 34 inches.

Oghoufo spent six seasons in college football. He played at Notre Dame for three seasons before transferring to Texas for two seasons and wrapping up his final year at LSU. He registered 163 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 10 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles during his time in college.

The Steelers had a few notable people at LSU Pro Day including assistant GM Andy Weidl, DL coach Karl Dunbar, and Ike Taylor. It is unclear from the report what level of interest the Steelers have shown, but perhaps Dunbar or Weidl spoke with him at LSU Pro Day.

He is not currently projected to be drafted but could be an option for the Steelers as an undrafted free agent once the event concludes. With T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig at OLB the Steelers don’t have any needs at the position in the foreseeable future. They were also awarded Jeremiah Moon off waivers when the 2023 season ended, so Oghoufo could be a player they sign to come in and compete for a practice squad spot as a developmental prospect.