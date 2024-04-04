Report: OLB Kyle Van Noy Re-Signs With Ravens

Following an impressive 2023 season that saw him join the Baltimore Ravens in late September and then emerge as a key contributor, veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is re-signing with the Ravens on a two-year deal.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee broke the news on his show Thursday, a show that Van Noy frequents. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport followed up with terms of the deal, reporting that it’s a two-year, $9 million deal with another $1 million in incentives each year.

Van Noy played in 14 games last season for the Ravens, earning three starts. He finished the season with 30 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 485 snaps, the fewest he’s played since the 2017 season in New England.

Van Noy signed with the Ravens on Sept. 26, 2023, after spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. That season, Van Noy had 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks for the Chargers but didn’t generate much interest in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.

Ultimately, after an early-season loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens pounced and added Van Noy, who proved invaluable for the Ravens.

In 485 snaps last season, Van Noy graded out at a 72.8 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 75.9 as a pass rusher and 52.5 as a run defender. In two matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Van Noy generated four pressures and one sack. He had a dominant regular-season finale, grading out at a season-best 84.3 against the Steelers in 30 snaps, including a 91.6 as a pass rusher.

In the playoffs, Van Noy graded out at a 75.9 from PFF, generating five pressures against Houston and Kansas City.

After losing Jadeveon Clowney in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens needed to shore up their outside linebacker room and did so by retaining Van Noy, who now headlines the outside linebacker room with young pieces Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson.

In his 10-year career, Van Noy has won two Super Bowls — both with the Patriots — and is a member of the Patriots’ All-2010s team.