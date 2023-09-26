Report: Ravens To Sign Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy

Coming off of a frustrating overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they were gashed on the ground, the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Van Noy spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before being entering free agency. The veteran linebacker visited the Ravens earlier in the offseason before visiting again Tuesday, reportedly leading to a deal.

I'm told the #Ravens are signing LB Kyle Van Noy. He is expected to go to the practice squad first, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 26, 2023

A fifth-round pick out of BYU in the 2014 NFL Draft, Van Noy has 470 career tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Chargers.

Van Noy, 32, remained productive last season as a member of the Chargers, registering 46 tackles, five sacks, nine quarterback hits, three defensed passes, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, marking the sixth straight season he’s recorded at least five sacks in the NFL.

With the Chargers last season, Van Noy played 734 total defensive snaps, grading out at a 63.4 overall from Pro Football Focus. For his career, Van Noy has played in 5,476 snaps, including 2,011 against the run, 1,782 rushing the passer and 1,683 in coverage.

In his nine-year career, Van Noy has won two Super Bowls — both with the Patriots — and is a member of the Patriots’ All-2010s team.

He joins a Ravens linebacker room that includes Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, as well as outside linebackers David Ojabo, Odefe Oweh and Jadeveon Clowney. Oweh missed Week Three with an ankle injury, while Clowney was limited late in the week with an illness.