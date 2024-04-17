Pelissero: Chargers Signing Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s a one year deal.

Former #Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is planning to sign with the #Chargers on a one-year deal, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. Electric when healthy, Dobbins — who averages 5.8 yards per carry in his career — reunites with OC Greg Roman and can hit the market again in March. pic.twitter.com/HZB24ryhi0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2024

As Pelissero notes, Dobbins joins Greg Roman, who coached him as the Baltimore Ravens OC in past years. A talented runner with big-play ability, Dobbins’ biggest issue is health. Due to injuries, he missed all of the 2021 season and played just one game in 2023.

He also missed half the 2022 season, but when healthy, he averaged an excellent 5.7 yards per carry, carrying the ball nearly 100 times for 520 yards and two rushing scores. That included a 15-carry, 120-yard, one-touchdown performance in a 16-14 victory over the Steelers in Week 14.

A second-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins has played in 24 games over his four years in the league. He’s carried the ball 234 times for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he added another score through the air.

In 2021, Dobbins suffered a torn ACL before the season began, knocking him out for the year. In 2023, he tore his Achilles in the season opener against the Houston Texans, his season over after just eight carries, 22 yards, and one touchdown.

In three career games against the Steelers, Dobbins is averaging a blistering 6.9 yards per carry. That includes a pair of 100-plus yard performances and a 93-yard showing at the end of the 2022 season. The Steelers will play the Chargers in 2024, meaning Pittsburgh will see Dobbins again. Of course, that’ll only happen if Dobbins is healthy, easily the biggest question mark to his career.