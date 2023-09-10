Report: J.K. Dobbins Feared To Have Torn Achilles

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A crushing injury. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Dobbins will have an MRI to confirm, likely later tonight or tomorrow.

It’s another injury for Dobbins, who has been plagued by them throughout his career. He had 22 rushing yards and a touchdown. He’s previously suffered a torn ACL and high ankle sprain, and as Baltimore’s No. 1 RB, his loss is going to be felt if he did indeed suffer a torn Achilles.

That injury would knock him out for the season, and Baltimore would need to rely on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as its two main runners going forward. RB Melvin Gordon was also with the team during the offseason, so there’s a chance that they look to bring him back if Dobbins injury is as severe as reported.

The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, and there was a lot of hope in Baltimore that a big season could be coming out of the new-look offense with QB Lamar Jackson locked up long-term after signing a contract extension over the offseason.

Losing Dobbins lowers the ceiling of Baltimore’s offense, and it’s going to be interesting to see if the team sticks with internal options or looks outside the organization. Baltimore leads the Houston Texans 22-9 in the fourth quarter.