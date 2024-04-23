Pauline: Multiple Teams Believe Clemson CB Nate Wiggins Is A ‘One-Contract Player’

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be addressing their need at cornerback at some point over the first few rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft later this week. They brought in multiple corner prospects for pre-draft visits, ranging from potential first-round players all the way down to late-round developmental prospects. One of the potential early-round prospects they brought in was Clemson CB Nate Wiggins.

He showed off his athleticism at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, but he also measured in at 6013, 173 pounds. Especially for how tall he is, that is a little too light to hold up at the NFL level. He did add nine pounds for his pro day and told me at the Combine that his ideal weight is 192 or 193 pounds. To be fair, he is just 20 years old and won’t be 21 until August, so he has plenty of time to grow into his frame.

But some of these weight and physicality concerns are among those that have raised red flags for NFL teams, according to Tony Pauline via Sportskeeda.

“Many doubt he has staying power in the NFL,” Pauline wrote. “Wiggins’ slender build, instincts, and ability to make plays with his back to the ball have all come under question. Several people tell me they believe Wiggins is a one-contract player who won’t make it at the next level.”

Pauline stated he doesn’t necessarily agree with that opinion but added that “more than one team believes this.”

Well-respected NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who was a scout for multiple NFL teams previously, also recently raised concerns over Wiggins’ game. It is difficult to hide a corner who is unable to tackle in today’s NFL. Teams will spread out their line, run east-west and leave corners who struggle against the run unblocked to force them to make the play. Even a bigger and more physical corner like Joey Porter Jr. had his exposure to the run game limited early in his rookie season because of the potential liability it would be to the defense.

Our Alex Kozora wrote his scouting report for the site and concluded that Wiggins’ tackling was hit and miss. Wiggins told me at the Combine that he feels his tape shows he is plenty physical, though he admitted he can always improve.

Just last year, Emmanuel Forbes was drafted with the 16th pick of the first round by the Washington Commanders at 6-1, 166 pounds. That is obviously a bit lighter than Wiggins, but he struggled mightily in his rookie season with a putrid 28.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers desperately need an infusion of speed in their secondary, but Wiggins might have too many other problems to select him anywhere near where he is projected to go in the draft. That being said, a 20-year-old who can run a 4.28 offers a high-risk, high-reward proposition for whichever team drafts him.