Oddsmakers Set Over/Under Lines For Steelers Top Prospects, CB Cooper DeJean At 20.5

If you’re playing the odds of the 2024 NFL Draft, these lines will give you an indication of where some of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top prospects are expected to be drafted. Circa Sports tweeted out a list of Over/Unders for a slew of notable prospects in next week’s draft, including several who seem to be high on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ list.

Of relevant Steelers’ targets, here are their lines.

OT Taliese Fuaga: 12.5

OT Troy Fautanu: 16.5

WR AD Mitchell: 17.5

CB Cooper DeJean: 20.5

OL Graham Barton: 23.5

OT Amarius Mims: 24.5

CB Nate Wiggins: 26.5

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson: 30.5

Their whole list is below. Of course, these are opening lines that could shift over the next week.

NFL 🏈

2024 Draft Position Opening Lines For Draft Position props Over means the player is selected at a higher draft position number (ie. later in the draft) and Under means a lower draft position number (ie. earlier).#NFLDraft2024 pic.twitter.com/wI7mfYnAtp — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) April 15, 2024

Based on those odds, and they are just projections, Fuaga is expected to be long gone by the time Pittsburgh picks at No. 20. Fautanu is closer at 16.5, with some wondering if he’s going to play tackle, guard, or even center at the NFL level. Texas WR AD Mitchell inches toward the Steelers’ mark at 17.5. Perhaps most interestingly, Iowa CB Cooper DeJean is right on the team’s line at 20.5. Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit last week, a versatile player though some wonder if he’ll have to flip to safety.

Of the top centers, Duke’s Graham Barton is below the Steelers’ mark at 23.5, while Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is viewed as a late first-round pick, tracking with the media reporting surrounding him. Georgia OT Amarius Mims feels like a wild card and slots in at 24.5.

For what it’s worth, the outlet pretty much nailed OT Broderick Jones’ projection a year ago, placing him at a 13.5 over/under. Pittsburgh traded up from No. 17 to No. 14 to snag him. Their projections for OT Darnell Wright and OG Peter Skoronski, too.

The other names surrounding the Steelers’ 20th pick include Illinois DL Johnny Newton (18.5), LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (17.5), and UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu (17.5). Newton and Latu haven’t been on Pittsburgh’s radar much and while they’ve shown some interest in Thomas, the team has shown more in Mitchell.