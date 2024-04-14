Analyst Sees Steelers Target Cooper DeJean As NFL Safety: ‘He Struggles A Bit’

With a need at corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done their homework on the top names in the class. That includes Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, a late entrant into the Steelers’ possibilities at No. 20, coming in for a pre-draft visit this past week. But at least one analyst thinks he’ll have to make a position switch to stick at the NFL. And if so, it’d make him less likely of a fit and help to Pittsburgh.

Appearing on the Ross Tucker podcast, analyst Greg Cosell questioned if DeJean can stick at corner, floating the idea of him moving to safety.

“There will be a lot of teams who see him as a safety,” Cosell told the show. “He’s a little stiff, and that really shows up on tape. Even when he plays press, he struggles a bit.”

In a strong corner class, DeJean hasn’t received much public buzz. That’s mostly due to the broken leg he suffered during an Iowa practice in mid-November, spending most of the process rehabbing. He was medically cleared barely more than two weeks ago, holding an individual workout and testing well.

According to scouts in attendance, DeJean ran in the low-mid 4.4’s with a 38.5-inch vertical and 10’4″ broad. But he didn’t participate in the short shuttle or three-cone drill which would’ve offered insight into his ability to change directions and address Cosell’s concern about his stiffness.

Iowa CB Cooper Dejean Pro-Day HT: 6005

WT: 202

HAND: 9 3/4

ARM: 31 1/8

WING: 78

40-YD: 4.45/4.42 (NFL scout ⏱️)

10-YD: 1.52/1.55

VJ: 38.5

BJ: 10'4"

no shuttles — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024

“Some might even see him as a big nickel safety,” Cosell said, making his comments prior to DeJean’s workout. “Some might see him playing as a star playing in the slot. He’s a physical kid. He’s a competitive kid.”

Cooper DeJean has experience playing inside and outside at corner and was also a stellar return man. A playmaker with the ball in his hands, he found the end zone four times in the last two years with three pick-sixes and one punt return score. His versatility is attractive, but for a first-round pick, a more defined role is preferred. The Steelers are most likely to address offensive line in the first round but if there’s a run on tackles, they could pivot to corner and add to their line on Day Two.