NFL Clears Ravens WR Zay Flowers Following Domestic Violence Allegation

The NFL will not levy any punishment against Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers after domestic violence allegations against him from February. Via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league released this statement today, noting Flowers has been fully cleared.

“Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Statement from the NFL on #Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who has been cleared by the league of any violations stemming from an allegation that became public in February: pic.twitter.com/Gu1Phkc8Db — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

On Feb. 8, a Baltimore Banner article revealed police were investigating Flowers on a domestic violence allegation from January, a week before the Ravens’ AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs where Flowers suffered a critical goal-line fumble. But he was never charged with a crime and the investigation was closed in late February.

Now, the NFL has concluded its own investigation and won’t hand out any punishment to Flowers. The Ravens’ first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. In one game against the Steelers, he caught five passes for 73 yards though had crucial drops in the team’s Week 5 loss to Pittsburgh. Flowers was held out of the regular-season finale rematch.

Flowers will enter 2024 as one of the Ravens’ top receivers.