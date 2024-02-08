Report: Ravens WR Zay Flowers Investigated In Domestic Violence Allegation

Baltimore Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers is being investigated as part of a domestic violence allegation, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, Justin Fenton, and Tim Prudente. Baltimore County police confirmed the allegation and investigation into Flowers’ involvement.

He has not yet been charged with any crime.

Per the Banner’s article, police received a domestic violence report last month, the week before the Ravens’ AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“When asked if they were investigating Flowers, Baltimore County Police also acknowledged that the department had been made aware of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21,” according to the Banner. “A spokesman said the matter was pending and the department would not release additional details at this time.”

Police haven’t released a copy of the report, citing privacy laws to protect alleged victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. A Ravens spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

The team later acknowledged the reporting and seriousness of the situation but had no further comment.

Per Ravens, “We are aware of the report regarding Zay Flowers.



"We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time."

Flowers was the team’s first-round pick in 2023. He enjoyed a solid rookie year, finishing with 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns. In his lone game against the Steelers, Flowers caught five passes for 73 yards but also had costly drops in the Ravens’ loss. An injury held him out of the regular-season rematch.

In the AFC title game, Zay Flowers put up big numbers, five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown but also had a costly taunting penalty and goal-line fumble. Baltimore fell to Kansas City, 17-10.

Following Ray Rice’s domestic violence episode, the Ravens have taken a hard stance against all domestic violence incidents. In 2022, head coach John Harbaugh said he was happy with the team’s zero-tolerance policy, a topic that came up when discussing Deshaun Watson’s situation.

More Harbaugh regarding Watson suspension: "I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago. Basically, what we decided [was] that we're kind of zero tolerance. We've stayed away from that particular situation. I'm glad we have that policy." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 1, 2022

But the team will likely await more information as police investigate and decide whether or not to charge Flowers.